Excerpts from 8-hour Sleepscape Sound Healing for Deep Relaxation and Rejuvenation - w/ Affirmations

This video is made up from excerpts from the full length 8-hour sound healing.





The full length sleepscape sound healing is available with subliminal affirmations, audible affirmations, or no affirmations and is designed to be listened to at a low level (barely audible) while you sleep. It can be purchased at https://thelivingarts.xyz/shop.





For more information see https://youtu.be/ltXLmAd3xGs https://thelivingarts.xyz/sleepscape-sound-healing and https://thelivingarts.xyz/sleepscape-sound-healing-with-affirmations-added





The 8-hour sound healing incorporates frequencies clinically shown to support cellular regeneration, mitochondrial efficiency, and harmonic alignment of biofield energy. It synergizes with nutrition, detoxification, and emotional therapies, as frequency harmonization amplifies their effects. Healing manifests across physical, emotional, and quantum layers—your cells may respond by releasing stored trauma, recalibrating biofield coherence , or activating innate self-repair mechanisms. Your unique biofield determines which frequencies resonate most profoundly, creating a personalized healing cascade and we honor all manifestations of restoration—physical, emotional, or spiritual—that arise from listening to this sound healing recording. Together, we co-create a space for transformation, trusting in the body’s crystalline intelligence to integrate vibrations in alignment with your readiness for healing.





The affirmations form a spiritually grounded framework for personal renewal and healing while fostering a divine connection. Grounded in scriptural truths, the declarations highlight themes of protection, restoration, and divine intervention, reinforcing the belief that faith and divine love are vital in overcoming fear, physical ailments, and emotional wounds. These affirmations progress through various phases, deepening the focus on surrender, trust, and cellular renewal, suggesting a holistic approach that harmonizes spiritual well-being with physical and mental restoration.