BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Excerpts from 8-hour Sleepscape Sound Healing for Deep Relaxation and Rejuvenation - w/ Affirmations
TheLivingARTs
TheLivingARTs
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
34 views • 3 months ago

This video is made up from excerpts from the full length 8-hour sound healing.


The full length sleepscape sound healing is available with subliminal affirmations, audible affirmations, or no affirmations and is designed to be listened to at a low level (barely audible) while you sleep. It can be purchased at https://thelivingarts.xyz/shop.


For more information see https://youtu.be/ltXLmAd3xGs https://thelivingarts.xyz/sleepscape-sound-healing and https://thelivingarts.xyz/sleepscape-sound-healing-with-affirmations-added


The 8-hour sound healing incorporates frequencies clinically shown to support cellular regeneration, mitochondrial efficiency, and harmonic alignment of biofield energy. It synergizes with nutrition, detoxification, and emotional therapies, as frequency harmonization amplifies their effects. Healing manifests across physical, emotional, and quantum layers—your cells may respond by releasing stored trauma, recalibrating biofield coherence , or activating innate self-repair mechanisms. Your unique biofield determines which frequencies resonate most profoundly, creating a personalized healing cascade and we honor all manifestations of restoration—physical, emotional, or spiritual—that arise from listening to this sound healing recording. Together, we co-create a space for transformation, trusting in the body’s crystalline intelligence to integrate vibrations in alignment with your readiness for healing.


The affirmations form a spiritually grounded framework for personal renewal and healing while fostering a divine connection. Grounded in scriptural truths, the declarations highlight themes of protection, restoration, and divine intervention, reinforcing the belief that faith and divine love are vital in overcoming fear, physical ailments, and emotional wounds. These affirmations progress through various phases, deepening the focus on surrender, trust, and cellular renewal, suggesting a holistic approach that harmonizes spiritual well-being with physical and mental restoration.

Keywords
alternative medicineholistic healingvibrational healingsound therapyfrequency medicineenergy alignmentnon-traditional therapieschakra alignmentisochronic tones for trauma releasehealing harmonicsdetoxify with soundsound bath meditationconsciousness activation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Garrison Vance
Unreleased Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Celebrating Start of Iran War

Unreleased Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Celebrating Start of Iran War

Garrison Vance
Drone warfare on the Black Sea: Ukraine&#8217;s escalating campaign against Russian energy

Drone warfare on the Black Sea: Ukraine’s escalating campaign against Russian energy

Willow Tohi
Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Demand Netanyahu&#8217;s Arrest During U.S. Visit

Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Demand Netanyahu’s Arrest During U.S. Visit

Garrison Vance
U.S.-Israel Bipartisan Consensus Erodes Amid Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts

U.S.-Israel Bipartisan Consensus Erodes Amid Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts

Edison Reed
ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy