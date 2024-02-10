Former Lesbian: A Priest's Attempt to Whitewash Sin of Homosexuality Harmed Me

John-Henry Westen





Feb 8, 2024





Inspirational speaker Kim Zember successfully turned to Christ and away from her lesbian lifestyle—even though she was once dissuaded by a Catholic priest to view homosexuality as a sin. Now, Zember helps others discover true intimacy as God has designed and away from the LGBT agenda of 'free love.' Zember's message to the LGBT community cuts directly against the mainstream narrative of sexual promiscuity celebrated by the world, and instead offers something true and lasting that only Christ can give. Countless people struggling with LGBT attraction have been inspired by Zember to live above their attractions, put down the lifestyle, and take up the Cross of Christ.





