This episode summarizes all the crimes committed by the anti-cult network over the past 30 years: from terrorism and genocide to the undermining of fundamental freedoms and human rights. The idea of establishing an International Tribunal to hold accountable those responsible for these crimes becomes the central theme. The episode also raises the issue of reparations for the millions of victims of anti-cultism—those who lost loved ones or suffered psychological or physical harm due to the actions of this global network.





The most important element is action: humanity must unite to create an organization called “Shield,” which will serve as an international defense against any future attempts to destroy our freedom and democracy. The episode shows that anti-cultism is not just a threat; it is a new form of Nazism that has already claimed millions of lives. Our primary task is to unite and put an end to this evil once and for all to protect the future of our world.





Visit the official website to learn more: https://actfiles.org/.