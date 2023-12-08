Create New Account
CLIFF HIGH! CRYPTO IS GOING TO CRASH WARNING!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
CRYPTO IS A PONZI SCHEME AND ANYONE THAT HAS IT BETTER DUMP IT A.S.A.P. THE ONLY SAFE INVESTMENT IS MENTAL IN HAND. EVEN A CHILD CAN SEE THIS. THE WEEKEND OF THE 15TH COULD BE THE END OF PAPER MONEY! THE SHIPPERS DO NOT HAVE PRODUCT TO DELIVER AND MASS LAYOFFS ARE HERE. GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW OR YOU'LL LOOSE YOUR ASS AND END UP SLEEPING IN THE STREETS THIS WINTER. WAKEUP...

