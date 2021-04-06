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Nazis did not lose the war they just went undercover…
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115 views • April 06, 2021
Really Graceful: did a great documentary about history repeating itself. We can see many parallels from what went on during World War II to what we’re experiencing today. The Nazi doctors were brought to America under a program called Operation Paperclip and continued their evil experiments under the name of Bayer and Monsanto. (Many in the Nazi party escaped to South America and lived out the rest of their lives.)
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