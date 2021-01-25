Star Trek New Voyages, Vignette 1, Center Seat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While Sulu was away at Command Training, Lt. Desalle has made himself comfortable on the bridge. Upon Sulu's return to Enterprise, he is dismayed to find Desalle in the Captain's chair hardly paying Sulu any mind. Once Sulu re-asserts himself as the XO on the bridge, he takes the Ship out for a shakedown based on his homework from Command Training ...
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.