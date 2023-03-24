White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0099 - Eleanor Bowles - Brown is arrested
Brown broke into Eleanor’s home in a gated neighborhood and was attempting to steal her car, when she walked in on him. He responded by stabbing her multiple times, before stealing her car. Eleanor’s son, who stopped by to visit for Christmas, found her body the next day.
Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
