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JFK🚨CIA secretly blocks publication of dozens of boxes of JFK & MKUltra files - whistleblower, former special operations officer James Erdman
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🚨CIA secretly blocks publication of dozens of boxes of JFK files – whistleblower
💬 “The CIA illegally monitored the computer and phone usage of DIG [Director’s Initiatives Group] personnel, their investigations, and contact with whistleblowers,” says former special operations officer James Erdman.
Agents also kept back 40 boxes of files on the assassination of president John F Kennedy and human behavior alteration experiment MKUltra that were ready for release, he alleges.
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