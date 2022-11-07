David Icke on his 'terror' travel ban to the EU because he speak about PEACE





Uploaded for pacsteam.org





The admin of pacsteam.org got 12 months in jail for something that isn't illegal. How?





Marts 2020 when the whole world locked down under the fake covid19 virus, we all came under military law.





The Royal Nazi UN lodges now run the world with democide world wide, in order to create a global MILITARY dictatorship.





12 months in jail ONLY for speaking about international law that the judge now call "extremist" and "radicalization".





Look up The Nürnberg code, Treaty of Amsterdam and Maastricht Treaty to see what the Danish "government" do NOT want you to know about...





Today:





David Icke on his 'terror' travel ban to the EU because he speak about PEACE





---





PLEASE SHARE





---