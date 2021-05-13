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[유튜브삭제영상5] 백신안에 칩이 있는것 같이보이네요! (유튜브에서 2시간만에 삭제된 영상입니다!!) There is a chip inside the vaccine.
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22207 views • May 13, 2021
백신안에 칩이 있는것 같이보이네요! (유튜브에서 2시간만에 삭제된 영상입니다!!) 사랑하는 사람들에게 전해주셔서 그들을 깨워주세요!!
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