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What is NATO?
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61 views • March 16, 2022
What the Fuck is NATO?
In Short, NATO is The big red white and blue dick of the American deep state
Which they have have been wagging all over the western world for decades.
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
In Short, NATO is The big red white and blue dick of the American deep state
Which they have have been wagging all over the western world for decades.
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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