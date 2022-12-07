Answering Uncommon Questions About Gold, CBDC's and Interest Rates

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/answering-uncommon-questions-about-gold-cbdcs-and-interest-rates/
Viewer Questions: Question
1: 0:47 How it’s possible that we are at 4% interest rates when at the end of 2018 we couldn’t take 2%?
Question 2: 2:14 If we go to CBDCs what good is gold? If I need to sell some of my coins to buy something the gold will be changed into CBDCs and i still will not have control over my account because they will be able to dictate what and if I can buy?
Question 3: 4:37 Where can I vault my graded, rare pre-33 gold that will insure it for its replacement value?
Question 4: 6:10 Graded Gold Coins or Non-Graded Gold Coins?
Question 5: 7:50 Why would you want to pay off your mortgage with gold (a valuable currency) when you could pay it off with dollars instead (a worthless currency)?
Question 6: 12:03 Can you please discuss what currency debasement is. Question 7: 17:29 How much physical Gold to Silver ratio should someone own? I think I’m heavy on silver
Question 8: 18:25 What do you think will trigger rebalancing of gold/silver ratio?
