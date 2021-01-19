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REMINDER: 1776 WAS A TAD ON THE VIOLENT SIDE
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90 views • January 19, 2021
1776 was violent. That's a fact.
And stating that fact in no way even slightly justifies the violence of any other time, including events of January 6 in Washington DC (a city named for a guy who led a violent effort - aka "war" - in order to liberate thirteen colonies from a dysfunctional, abusive government). Stating that fact doesn't even justify any acts of violence in 1776. Stating the fact that 1776 was violent is just that: Stating a fact.
Noticing that the fact of certain violence in 1776 played a critical role in the United States becoming the United States is also not any sort of logical leap and it isn't even an inherent statement of support for the formation of the United States. It's just another statement of apparent fact.
While this may all seem so basic and simple that it's pointless to mention, there's a new move by the increasingly emboldened Leftist Inquisition to nudge any thought, much less discussion, of 1776 and the violence associated with it onto the ever-growing list of subjects that we're not supposed to think or speak about publicly in the New Amerika.
So yeah, we're gonna talk about that in this episode...
[And just in case you didn't pick up on it already, this video is IN NO WAY INTENDED TO BE CONNECTED with the craziness of January 6. Zero. Zip. Nada. This video is aimed entirely at the literal calendar year 1776 and certain acts of violence associated with that specific calendar year.]
_______
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And stating that fact in no way even slightly justifies the violence of any other time, including events of January 6 in Washington DC (a city named for a guy who led a violent effort - aka "war" - in order to liberate thirteen colonies from a dysfunctional, abusive government). Stating that fact doesn't even justify any acts of violence in 1776. Stating the fact that 1776 was violent is just that: Stating a fact.
Noticing that the fact of certain violence in 1776 played a critical role in the United States becoming the United States is also not any sort of logical leap and it isn't even an inherent statement of support for the formation of the United States. It's just another statement of apparent fact.
While this may all seem so basic and simple that it's pointless to mention, there's a new move by the increasingly emboldened Leftist Inquisition to nudge any thought, much less discussion, of 1776 and the violence associated with it onto the ever-growing list of subjects that we're not supposed to think or speak about publicly in the New Amerika.
So yeah, we're gonna talk about that in this episode...
[And just in case you didn't pick up on it already, this video is IN NO WAY INTENDED TO BE CONNECTED with the craziness of January 6. Zero. Zip. Nada. This video is aimed entirely at the literal calendar year 1776 and certain acts of violence associated with that specific calendar year.]
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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