Natalie Winters: It’s No Coincidence That We See Stories About DOJ Or FBI Employees Colluding With The Private Sector To Censor Americans On Topics Related To The CCP

“Of Course, I’m Concerned About My iPhone. The CCP Has Only Gotten More Bold, Resorting To Various Forms Of Unrestricted Warfare — From The CCP Virus To Simple Hacking Or Gaining Control Of Social Media Narratives. It’s No Coincidence That We See Stories About DOJ Or FBI Employees Colluding With The Private Sector To Censor Americans On Topics Related To The CCP.”





@nataliegwinters, Co-host and Executive Editor of the @WarRoom, with @S7Gril discussing the security of our personal phones given the boldness of recent CCP action.





#CCPInfiltration #TakeDownTheCCP #NFSC #NatalieWinters #WarRoom





