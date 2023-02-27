Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Natalie Winters: It’s No Coincidence That We See Stories About DOJ Or FBI Employees Colluding With The Private Sector To Censor Americans On Topics Related To The CCP
7 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p29sh1qd6be

“Of Course, I’m Concerned About My iPhone. The CCP Has Only Gotten More Bold, Resorting To Various Forms Of Unrestricted Warfare — From The CCP Virus To Simple Hacking Or Gaining Control Of Social Media Narratives. It’s No Coincidence That We See Stories About DOJ Or FBI Employees Colluding With The Private Sector To Censor Americans On Topics Related To The CCP.”


@nataliegwinters, Co-host and Executive Editor of the @WarRoom, with @S7Gril discussing the security of our personal phones given the boldness of recent CCP action.


#CCPInfiltration #TakeDownTheCCP #NFSC #NatalieWinters #WarRoom



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket