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Cannibalism is very real, it’s one of Hollywood’s deepest and darkest secrets! [09.03.2021]
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223 views • March 09, 2021
English + links below.
Og Danmarks udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er stadig Pædofil.
En gang Pædofil, altid en syg Pædofil.
Og enhver der på nogen måde det mindste prøver at retfærdiggøre at det er okay for en voksen mand at skam-kneppe en pige der lige er fyldt 15 år, er stadig og for altid i mine øjne en syg sexuel afsporet pervers pædofil-støttende psykopat.
--
And Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile.
Once a Pedophile, always a sick Pedophile.
And anyone who in any way tries to justify that it's okay for a grown man to shame-fuck a girl who just turned 15 is still and forever in my eyes a sick sexually derailed perverted pedophile-supporting psychopath person..
--
Yes, cannibalism and fine dining at that! If you’ve been paying attention, the cannibalism telltales have been there all along, including John Podesta’s enthusiasm over walnut sauce, damningly revealed in a Wikileaks trove of emails, and reported widespread use of Adrenochrome, which is simultaneously the ultimate high and age reversing!
Let me be clear, walnut sauce is derived from the pineal gland of humans being terrorized, tortured and typically ritually murdered before removal, and Adrenochrome is taken from the adrenal glands by the same methods.
The latter is unforgettably presented in the mind-boggling controversial film “Adrenochrome,” which is available on Amazon Prime. but was forced to go indie in order to get shown in movie theaters.
The even more specific and elite exposing “Adrenochrome 2” was under concerted attack, last I heard, to block distribution outright. Fresh blood from children raped, terrified and tortured also has Adrenochrome in it and is a favored beverage.
David Anthony - 522 subscribers
About: Get The Truth That's Been Purposely Hidden From You For Many Decades... It's Time To Wake Up And Stop Watching Cartoons (MAINSTREAM TV) and start Making America Great Again... Get Involved! Plug In & Tune into The Real TRUTH and pay attention!
This channel is devoted to bringing you the best most accurate information you can use TODAY to start EMPOWERING yourself to an AWAKEN STATE of mind, and prevent yourself from being manipulated, programmed, and propagandized to the point where you have no willpower to take action and do the right thing for yourself and your fellow patriots as well!
REMEMBER.... almost EVERYTHING we know, understand, and talk about daily is an ILLUSION based on a life time of false information being fed to us for 100's of years!
THIS HAS TO END NOW!
Welcome to My Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XkKJuEmuSuY4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ti7tBMLO8N1/
---
Nice work Davis.
This info took me 1 min to find:
https://twitter.com/search?q=Cannibalism%20is%20real&;src=typed_query
https://twitter.com/JustinJustDied/status/1309428102339026944?s=20
January @JustinJustDied · 25. sep. 2020
Cannibalism is very real in some places in the world. Even the WAPO cannot hide it.
Gross fact; white people are considered a delicacy and often. Refered to as "long neck pigs."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/08/29/5-arrested-in-alleged-south-africa-cannibalism-ring-after-man-walks-into-police-station-saying-hes-tired-of-eating-human-flesh/
Og Danmarks udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er stadig Pædofil.
En gang Pædofil, altid en syg Pædofil.
Og enhver der på nogen måde det mindste prøver at retfærdiggøre at det er okay for en voksen mand at skam-kneppe en pige der lige er fyldt 15 år, er stadig og for altid i mine øjne en syg sexuel afsporet pervers pædofil-støttende psykopat.
--
And Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile.
Once a Pedophile, always a sick Pedophile.
And anyone who in any way tries to justify that it's okay for a grown man to shame-fuck a girl who just turned 15 is still and forever in my eyes a sick sexually derailed perverted pedophile-supporting psychopath person..
--
Yes, cannibalism and fine dining at that! If you’ve been paying attention, the cannibalism telltales have been there all along, including John Podesta’s enthusiasm over walnut sauce, damningly revealed in a Wikileaks trove of emails, and reported widespread use of Adrenochrome, which is simultaneously the ultimate high and age reversing!
Let me be clear, walnut sauce is derived from the pineal gland of humans being terrorized, tortured and typically ritually murdered before removal, and Adrenochrome is taken from the adrenal glands by the same methods.
The latter is unforgettably presented in the mind-boggling controversial film “Adrenochrome,” which is available on Amazon Prime. but was forced to go indie in order to get shown in movie theaters.
The even more specific and elite exposing “Adrenochrome 2” was under concerted attack, last I heard, to block distribution outright. Fresh blood from children raped, terrified and tortured also has Adrenochrome in it and is a favored beverage.
David Anthony - 522 subscribers
About: Get The Truth That's Been Purposely Hidden From You For Many Decades... It's Time To Wake Up And Stop Watching Cartoons (MAINSTREAM TV) and start Making America Great Again... Get Involved! Plug In & Tune into The Real TRUTH and pay attention!
This channel is devoted to bringing you the best most accurate information you can use TODAY to start EMPOWERING yourself to an AWAKEN STATE of mind, and prevent yourself from being manipulated, programmed, and propagandized to the point where you have no willpower to take action and do the right thing for yourself and your fellow patriots as well!
REMEMBER.... almost EVERYTHING we know, understand, and talk about daily is an ILLUSION based on a life time of false information being fed to us for 100's of years!
THIS HAS TO END NOW!
Welcome to My Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XkKJuEmuSuY4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ti7tBMLO8N1/
---
Nice work Davis.
This info took me 1 min to find:
https://twitter.com/search?q=Cannibalism%20is%20real&;src=typed_query
https://twitter.com/JustinJustDied/status/1309428102339026944?s=20
January @JustinJustDied · 25. sep. 2020
Cannibalism is very real in some places in the world. Even the WAPO cannot hide it.
Gross fact; white people are considered a delicacy and often. Refered to as "long neck pigs."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/08/29/5-arrested-in-alleged-south-africa-cannibalism-ring-after-man-walks-into-police-station-saying-hes-tired-of-eating-human-flesh/
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