This IOF terrorist belongs to Shimshon battalion 92 of Kfir brigade

This terrorist belongs to Shimshon battalion 92 of Kfir brig. His company, "Silent Wolves," is documented to have kidnapped and killed Palestinian women and elderly in northern Gaza.
His confession of raping and killing Palestinian women and children is not in any way sarcasm.
Source @Israel Genocide Tracker
