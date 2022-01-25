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** AMERICANS MARCH AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES AND MEDICAL TYRANNY ** - RFK Jr. – 23/Jan/2022
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131 views • January 25, 2022
** Bobby Kennedy Jr. Gives Historic Speech at Lincoln Memorial Today for March Against Vaccine Mandates and Medical Tyranny
** Gate Way Pundit, Joe Hoft – 23/Jan/2022
- Video and Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/bobby-kennedy-jr-gives-historic-speech-lincoln-memorial-today-march-vaccine-mandates-medical-tyranny/
-- Thousands of Americans showed up on this cold day in Washington D.C., for the March Against Vaccine Mandates and Medical Tyranny.
A friend of mine shared that the Bobby Kennedy Jr. speech today was one of the greatest speeches ever given at the Lincoln Memorial.
Robert Kennedy Jr. has been instrumental in standing up against insane COVID-19 vaccine mandates while standing with those doctors in the medical community and people around the world who stand up together against the vaccines and medical tyranny taking place. Kennedy is well known for his book, “The Real Dr. Fauci”, a best seller and forthright discussion on the COVID pandemic.
TRENDING: BREAKING: The Gateway Pundit Signs Agreement with True the Vote - Includes Never Before Seen Video from Major Battleground State for Ballot Trafficking Investigation
Today Kennedy shared:
… what I call the information chaos. The use, the orchestrated confusion, and fear on manipulating PCR tests and over amplifying them. By changing the metrics on how death certificates are calculated. The complete absence of any good data on case fatality rates or infection fatality rates or all the things that our public health agencies ought to be telling us so that we can individually with our physicians evaluate the risks, treatment, and prophylactic protocols. We weren’t given any of that information. The information we were given was badly, badly manipulated…
…by the way there’s half a million pages of granullar data where Pfiser and FDA have refused to produce because they say it’s too burdensome….They say they can’t show it to us for 55 years…
…if you take the vaccine you have a 21% increased chance of dying over the next six months…
…They have to give 22,000 vaccines to protect one person from dying from COVID. And if you give 22,000 vaccines to prevent one death, you’d better make sure the vaccine doesn’t kill anybody because if it kills one person, you have cancelled out all of the benefits. But as we saw, 21 people died in the vaccine group and only 17 in the placebo group, so where did those excess deaths come from? The answer to that question is heart attacks…
…Science actually is determined by doing studies formally before we appointed one man to be the science.
…Now the system that they knew was broken 11 years ago, they knew only counted 1% of vaccine injuries 11 years ago, now they’re telling you it is over estimating vaccine injuries. Those 20,000 people didn’t really die from the vaccine. Those 100,000 people aren’t really injured…there’s not a single study that shows VAERS overcounts vaccine injuries…
…We love the United States Constituion. And we have witnessed over teh past 20 months a coup de’tat against democracy and the demolition, a controlled demolition of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. And starting with the censorship. James Madison, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson all said the same thing, we put freedom of speech in the first amendment because all of the other rights that we were trying to protect relied on that right…
…The minute they hand you that vaccine passport every right that you have is transformed into a privilege contingent upon your obedience to arbitrary government dictates.
** Gate Way Pundit, Joe Hoft – 23/Jan/2022
- Video and Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/bobby-kennedy-jr-gives-historic-speech-lincoln-memorial-today-march-vaccine-mandates-medical-tyranny/
-- Thousands of Americans showed up on this cold day in Washington D.C., for the March Against Vaccine Mandates and Medical Tyranny.
A friend of mine shared that the Bobby Kennedy Jr. speech today was one of the greatest speeches ever given at the Lincoln Memorial.
Robert Kennedy Jr. has been instrumental in standing up against insane COVID-19 vaccine mandates while standing with those doctors in the medical community and people around the world who stand up together against the vaccines and medical tyranny taking place. Kennedy is well known for his book, “The Real Dr. Fauci”, a best seller and forthright discussion on the COVID pandemic.
TRENDING: BREAKING: The Gateway Pundit Signs Agreement with True the Vote - Includes Never Before Seen Video from Major Battleground State for Ballot Trafficking Investigation
Today Kennedy shared:
… what I call the information chaos. The use, the orchestrated confusion, and fear on manipulating PCR tests and over amplifying them. By changing the metrics on how death certificates are calculated. The complete absence of any good data on case fatality rates or infection fatality rates or all the things that our public health agencies ought to be telling us so that we can individually with our physicians evaluate the risks, treatment, and prophylactic protocols. We weren’t given any of that information. The information we were given was badly, badly manipulated…
…by the way there’s half a million pages of granullar data where Pfiser and FDA have refused to produce because they say it’s too burdensome….They say they can’t show it to us for 55 years…
…if you take the vaccine you have a 21% increased chance of dying over the next six months…
…They have to give 22,000 vaccines to protect one person from dying from COVID. And if you give 22,000 vaccines to prevent one death, you’d better make sure the vaccine doesn’t kill anybody because if it kills one person, you have cancelled out all of the benefits. But as we saw, 21 people died in the vaccine group and only 17 in the placebo group, so where did those excess deaths come from? The answer to that question is heart attacks…
…Science actually is determined by doing studies formally before we appointed one man to be the science.
…Now the system that they knew was broken 11 years ago, they knew only counted 1% of vaccine injuries 11 years ago, now they’re telling you it is over estimating vaccine injuries. Those 20,000 people didn’t really die from the vaccine. Those 100,000 people aren’t really injured…there’s not a single study that shows VAERS overcounts vaccine injuries…
…We love the United States Constituion. And we have witnessed over teh past 20 months a coup de’tat against democracy and the demolition, a controlled demolition of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. And starting with the censorship. James Madison, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson all said the same thing, we put freedom of speech in the first amendment because all of the other rights that we were trying to protect relied on that right…
…The minute they hand you that vaccine passport every right that you have is transformed into a privilege contingent upon your obedience to arbitrary government dictates.
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