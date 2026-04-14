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JD Vance on Iran & Blockade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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 JD Vance on Iran:

"What they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world...

...Well, as the President of the US showed, two can play that game."

🐻 First of all, JD, you were supposed to be the “smart one.” Are you even listening to yourself?

Second, it is the United States that is engaged in piracy, naval blockades of countries like Cuba, and the use of sanctions as a weapon.

@DD Geopolitics

Cynthia... there was a slightly longer clip found of this, but just as stupid & more... 🤮

Adding from Rybar:

Close the Strait of Hormuz — open Bab el-Mandeb?📝tensions rising in Riyadh

Against the backdrop of the blockade of Iranian ports launched by Trump, Saudi Arabia started pressuring Washington: the kingdom is demanding to abandon (https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-us-strait-of-hormuz-blockade-25fbd430?mod=hp_lead_pos7) this scheme and return to the negotiating table.

➡️Riyadh fears that in response to the pressure, the Iranians could block Bab el-Mandeb — a key flow of oil and cargo to Europe through the Suez Canal passes through it.

🖍For the Saudis, this story is not new. After the start of the war, a significant portion of exports was redirected from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea — to the port of Yanbu, through which they currently manage to maintain a supply volume of around 7 million barrels per day. If Bab el-Mandeb also comes under fire, this route will simply stop working — the kingdom has no alternatives at such volumes.

🚩And the risks here are quite obvious. Yemeni Houthis, who control the coast near the strait, have already shown they can strike shipping — during the Gaza conflict, the flow dropped by almost half. And after the official entry of Ansarallah into the war with ballistic missile strikes on Israel, the risks of blocking have only increased.

❗️In addition, there remains the option of repeating the "Iranian scheme" — introducing passage fees or restrictions on vessels.

📌As a result, an attempt to apply pressure through one strait risks turning into problems in two places at once. And then the question will no longer be how to open the Strait of Hormuz, but how not to lose the Red Sea.

Adding:

Hezbollah carried out a sophisticated ambush, where Israeli occupation forces entered a house in Bint Jbeil, only to discover that the house was fully rigged with explosives. There were 7 casualties, including both dead and wounded, as a preliminary report. While the occupation forces were trying to evacuate injured and dead personnel, they were attacked with direct fire.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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