Demons & Deliverance 4: Accursed Objects & Demonic Healing

June 4th, 2017

**I made a bit of a mistake on the King David section. By being rushed and trying to go by memory, I stated that the Bathsheba incident happened AFTER David put the crown of Ammon on his head but that was wrong. However, David did commit the sin of numbering the people, his son Amnon raped his sister Tamar and David lost two of his sons AFTER he put the accursed crown on his own head. I just got the whole timeline twisted in my brain and didn't double-check, but the principle remains the same.





June 4, 2017 message from Fire & Grace Church & Pastor Dean Odle. There is one mistake in this message that I will clear up in part 5. This teaching is part 4 of the Demons & Deliverance Series. This message deals with accursed objects and demonic healing methods that are becoming so popular. Learn what the Bible teaches about the danger of bringing accursed things into your home or your possession. We will also look at the essential oil craze and other demonic healing methods from eastern religions. It's time to cleanse your home!