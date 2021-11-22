Graphene Oxide Removal Supplements: Explanation and Therapeutic Doses

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Supplements discussed and therapeutic doses given to remove graphene oxide after the covid vaccine:
Glutathione
Astaxanthin
Quercetin
Vitamin C
Vitamin D
Zinc
Melatonin
Milk Thistle
NAC
Also, brief points about shikimic acid/shikimate and 5G, EMF