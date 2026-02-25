Principles vs. Power: A Political Awakening, an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When institutions abandon principle, true believers walk away. From the American Civil Liberties Union to party politics, Americans now question loyalty over values. It’s no longer left versus right—it’s principles versus power. Labels fade. Accountability matters.
#PoliticalAwakening #PrinciplesFirst #Constitution #WeThePeople #Freedom
