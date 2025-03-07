Syria: Al-Julani regime forces against Christians, Druze, & Alawites in Syria

Fighting in the coastal regions of Syria.

Videos from Al-Julani regime forces. Most too graphic and bloody to post like the following description on one: Alawites are forced to crawl on the ground by Al-Julani's "inclusive and democratic" showing security forces before being executed with shots to the back of the head.... Here's another video description that I can't post... HTS militant murdering a civilian in Syria. He first shoots the man in the foot, forcing him to hop on one leg for his amusement, before gunning him down with multiple rounds... Cynthia.

As expected, Al-Julani's gangs took out their frustration over the "Alawite uprising" on civilians.

Adding: Statement from the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

In light of recent developments and our ongoing monitoring of the current escalations, as well as the number of convoys entering the Syrian coast under the pretext of pursuing remnants of the regime—while in reality, aiming to terrorize and kill the Syrian people in general and the Alawite community in particular—we present the following demands, backed by evidence:

We call upon the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Russian Federation, and the international community, including the President and permanent members of the UN Security Council, to place the Syrian coast and Alawite-populated areas under UN protection and to implement the provisions of Chapter VII of the UN Charter to safeguard the Alawite community and other minorities.

We also address Sheikh Aql of the Druze Muslims, His Eminence Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, and say: In these difficult times, we extend our hand to you, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, and ask for your support in lifting the oppression we face. We do not side with oppressors, nor do we stand with those whose hands are stained with blood. Rather, we stand with truth and justice and are ready to hold accountable any criminal who has committed crimes against our people, even if they are from among us.

We appeal to you to stand with us, for you are people of honor and chivalry, and a national authority we trust in this crisis. Let your stance be a pillar of support for us, and let your voices be raised with ours so that our plea reaches every living conscience.

Long live Syria, free and united.

07/03/2025