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What Is the Root of All Evil In The World?
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83 views • January 29, 2022
What is the root of all evil. The Bible says that the root of all evil is the "love of money." But, how many sermons have you ever heard being preached from a pulpit against the love of money? Why aren't preachers everywhere more adamant about Christians fighting against this root of all evil?
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