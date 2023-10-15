Create New Account
Thousands pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March in Sydney - Despite Threats of Deportation from Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton
Thousands pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Sydney despite threats of deportation from Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton.

Earlier, Peter Dutton doubled down on calls to revoke the visas of anti-Semitic protesters, despite warnings from the head of Australia's spy agency ASIO that "inflammatory language" could inflame community tensions.

