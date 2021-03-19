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Chicago Coroner Shows Proof Of Falsified Death Certificates! IATA Travel Pass Trialed
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20 views • March 19, 2021
From the start we have known the death counts for the scamdemic have been falsified. Now there is a coroner in Chicago that has the proof of this! Will we see more come forward? Will we be able to stop any further damage done to our society? The IATA has now successfully trialed a flight on Singapore airlines into Heathrow. This is one of the end results of the scam and hoax that is covid-19! Are we out of time?
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/coroner-calls-for-audit-as-people-who-recovered-9-months-ago-counted-as-covid-deaths/
https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/pr/2021-03-17-04/
https://www.technocracy.news/airlines-claim-successful-trial-for-travel-pass-on-international-flights/
https://www.iata.org/globalassets/iata-travel-pass-presentation-240221.pdf
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/coroner-calls-for-audit-as-people-who-recovered-9-months-ago-counted-as-covid-deaths/
https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/pr/2021-03-17-04/
https://www.technocracy.news/airlines-claim-successful-trial-for-travel-pass-on-international-flights/
https://www.iata.org/globalassets/iata-travel-pass-presentation-240221.pdf
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