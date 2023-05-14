Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Warning to countries & influence by aliens & discovered Earth-like planets with life!
71 views
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday |

Warning to countries & influence by aliens & discovered Earth-like planets with life!

FacebookTwitterEmailshare


This has already been revealed long ago by Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen. He already passed on to you that there is life on Earth-like planets! Furthermore, Israel wants to build a temple, and a revelation about spaceships that want to influence the world, and a warning to several countries. (After clicking the video, wait for a moment until it plays.)




Recieved message to Gods True endtimeprophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen

Published on March 11, 2017 in the Evangelical Endtime Machine

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
warning to countriesinfluence by aliensdiscovered earth like planets with life

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket