Warning to countries & influence by aliens & discovered Earth-like planets with life!

This has already been revealed long ago by Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen. He already passed on to you that there is life on Earth-like planets! Furthermore, Israel wants to build a temple, and a revelation about spaceships that want to influence the world, and a warning to several countries. (After clicking the video, wait for a moment until it plays.)













Recieved message to Gods True endtimeprophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen

Published on March 11, 2017 in the Evangelical Endtime Machine

