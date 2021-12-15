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He Wakaputanga 1835 - New Zealand's Salvation
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178 views • December 15, 2021
The answer to combating the Tyrannical Government of New Zealand and being able to dissolve the present Government.
This presentation shows how we got here and then shows how He Wakaputanga can be the answer to all our problems if we can Unite and take hold of it and get behind it.
This presentation shows how we got here and then shows how He Wakaputanga can be the answer to all our problems if we can Unite and take hold of it and get behind it.
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