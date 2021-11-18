HOW TO FIND DELETED VIDEOS - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc081-deletedvideos/
Since GooTube removed The Corbett Report, there are hundreds and hundreds of broken links and embeds scattered throughout the site. But the videos are NOT GONE. Today James shows you three quick and easy steps for watching "deleted" videos and fixing those broken links.