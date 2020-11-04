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#FILM YOUR TESTING CENTER SHEFFIELD GOWER STREET SHEFFIELD -- England
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130 views • November 04, 2020
Sugarcoat it all you want that this ain't happening time to buckle up sweet cheeks mandatory forced vaccinations coming to your city or town real soon delivered as I stated months ago by the armed forces I am mad as hell you will not listen your not listening still and now matters are worse and still you cannot scrape the narrative from your BBC soaked eardrums this lockdown 2 will go beyond December 2nd trump/Biden both strings on the same Bow!!!!! scripted planned rolled out. The test centres are empty but still, the figures rise of course with the government adjusting advised by Pfizer and Glaxo smith kline as Boris get his new script off his handlers Witty/Vallance.
#filmyourtestcenter#uklockdown#uklockdown2
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#filmyourtestcenter#uklockdown#uklockdown2
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