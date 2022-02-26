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Participatory Communities - coming back soon
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50 views • February 26, 2022
In the era preceding electronic toys, tools and distractions, people participated in the real world. We worked together on each others' projects from concrete walkways, little league parks, engine swaps and much more.
Of necessity, those days are returning. Clever, industrious people will figure it out just like their grandfathers did.
Of necessity, those days are returning. Clever, industrious people will figure it out just like their grandfathers did.
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