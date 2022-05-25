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Ukraine war Russians turn to devastatingly random tactic in Donbas
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32 views • May 25, 2022
Sky News.
Sky's Alex Crawford visits the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where civilians are still struggling to survive, despite "indiscriminate carpet bombing" by the Russians.
The town lies in the path of Russia's latest push in the Donbas, and many residents have resorted to sheltering in an underground Soviet-built bunker as they "wait and prepare for the next strike".
Keep up with all the latest developments in Ukraine on our liveblog - https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-russia-news-live-mariupol-steel-plant-final-message-as-russia-takes-first-city-of-new-offensive-12541713
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptKnV-QT_MM
Sky's Alex Crawford visits the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where civilians are still struggling to survive, despite "indiscriminate carpet bombing" by the Russians.
The town lies in the path of Russia's latest push in the Donbas, and many residents have resorted to sheltering in an underground Soviet-built bunker as they "wait and prepare for the next strike".
Keep up with all the latest developments in Ukraine on our liveblog - https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-russia-news-live-mariupol-steel-plant-final-message-as-russia-takes-first-city-of-new-offensive-12541713
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptKnV-QT_MM
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