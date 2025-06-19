BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Is Divine Election and Eternal Security?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
13 views • 17 hours ago

Can a true believer ever lose their salvation? In this powerful episode, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through the Scriptures to answer that very question by uncovering the truth about divine election and eternal security. Drawing from Romans 8, Ephesians 1 & 2, 2 Timothy 1, and 1 Peter 1, you'll see how God's sovereign choice, not our works, is the foundation of our assurance in Christ.

With references to Fannie Crosby’s unwavering faith despite blindness, and Paul’s reminder that salvation is “not according to our works,” this message is filled with encouragement for those struggling with doubt. If you've ever wondered whether salvation can be lost or how God’s foreknowledge works in your life, this teaching will ground you in the Word.

Subscribe for weekly encouragement from the Bible and share this with someone who needs assurance today.

Keywords
bible teachingeternal securityassurance of salvationcan you lose your salvationfaith foundationbible answerswords from the wordpastor roderick websterchristian growthgnbcdivine electionpredestination explainedromans 8v29ephesians 1v42 timothy 1v91 peter 1v2salvation bible studysaved foreverfannie crosby storybible-based encouragementspiritual assurance
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Praise

00:44Fannie Crosby's Inspiring Story

01:07The Concept of Eternal Security

01:58God's Divine Election Explained

02:31Scriptural Evidence of Predestination

06:11Ephesians and Divine Election

07:24Paul's Teachings on Divine Election

08:14Peter's Perspective on Divine Election

08:46Conclusion and Next Steps

