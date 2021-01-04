© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Featuring Degarmo and Key
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • January 04, 2021
The Rock Almighty is sponsored by Fandago Now!
Movies to Own for $5
Watch for Under $3
http://bit.ly/FandangoNow1
Welcome to 2021 pray warriors!
Time to crank up the praise and worship, as satan has been hard at work last year and plans on wreaking more havoc in '21.
Not so fast prince o' darkness! We have read the end of the book and we know we win. The winning starts now. Let's this week's TRA encourage and inspire you to pray, fight the good fight and destroy the dark forces vying to rule this world.
On today's show, check out cool Christ-centered rock with the legendary Degarmo and Key. Along with Die Happy, Michael Sweet from Stryper, Bloodgood, and a whole lot more inspiration and head shaking.
Today's artists:
Galactic Cowboys
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3b4XQez
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3nfDCkR
Degarmo and Key
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3pOxEJy
Apple Music - https://apple.co/38hB29X
Bloodgood
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/2X9cmK9
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ofzOkO
Michael Sweet
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/393mutk
Apple Music - https://apple.co/2Xa1ADG
Die Happy
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3b5H0MC
Apple Music - https://apple.co/35pXyLZ
The Rock Almighty! Shaker of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Movies to Own for $5
Watch for Under $3
http://bit.ly/FandangoNow1
Welcome to 2021 pray warriors!
Time to crank up the praise and worship, as satan has been hard at work last year and plans on wreaking more havoc in '21.
Not so fast prince o' darkness! We have read the end of the book and we know we win. The winning starts now. Let's this week's TRA encourage and inspire you to pray, fight the good fight and destroy the dark forces vying to rule this world.
On today's show, check out cool Christ-centered rock with the legendary Degarmo and Key. Along with Die Happy, Michael Sweet from Stryper, Bloodgood, and a whole lot more inspiration and head shaking.
Today's artists:
Galactic Cowboys
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3b4XQez
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3nfDCkR
Degarmo and Key
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3pOxEJy
Apple Music - https://apple.co/38hB29X
Bloodgood
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/2X9cmK9
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ofzOkO
Michael Sweet
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/393mutk
Apple Music - https://apple.co/2Xa1ADG
Die Happy
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3b5H0MC
Apple Music - https://apple.co/35pXyLZ
The Rock Almighty! Shaker of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.