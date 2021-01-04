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The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Featuring Degarmo and Key
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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18 views • January 04, 2021
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Welcome to 2021 pray warriors!
Time to crank up the praise and worship, as satan has been hard at work last year and plans on wreaking more havoc in '21.

Not so fast prince o' darkness! We have read the end of the book and we know we win. The winning starts now. Let's this week's TRA encourage and inspire you to pray, fight the good fight and destroy the dark forces vying to rule this world.

On today's show, check out cool Christ-centered rock with the legendary Degarmo and Key. Along with Die Happy, Michael Sweet from Stryper, Bloodgood, and a whole lot more inspiration and head shaking.

Today's artists:

Galactic Cowboys
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3b4XQez
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3nfDCkR

Degarmo and Key
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3pOxEJy
Apple Music - https://apple.co/38hB29X

Bloodgood
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/2X9cmK9
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ofzOkO

Michael Sweet
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/393mutk
Apple Music - https://apple.co/2Xa1ADG

Die Happy
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3b5H0MC
Apple Music - https://apple.co/35pXyLZ

The Rock Almighty! Shaker of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Keywords
biblejesustruthspiritbelieverchristian rockchristian metalhard christian rock
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy