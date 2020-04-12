FALL OF THE CABAL PT2? IS TRUMP AN IMPOSTOR AFTER JANUARY?

Look at all trump photos in november, then look at photos after january and compare/investigate..The flag at the beginning is one of the real american civil flags of the people. The flag you are used to with the stripes going side to side is for military installations only and is maritime with no constitution with it. The constitution for the people is with the civil flags for the people. When you post the military flag on your property, you are giving jurisdiction to the military and martial law would pertain to you as an enemy combatant because you are U.S. PERSON and not a people / free inhabitant or indiganous people.