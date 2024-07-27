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Dream July 27 2024 - will be a Nuclear Exchange between 2 sides, 🇷🇺Moscow and 🇺🇸New York are targets
Neba Luch
Neba Luch
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Dream July 27 2024 - will be a Nuclear Exchange between 2 sides, 🇷🇺Moscow and 🇺🇸New York are targets


Sharing a quick dream i had on July 27th 2024. In a dream i was discussing with someone that there will be a Nuclear Exchange between 2 sides, and 2 cities Moscow and New York are targets for nuclear attack.


Please seek Jesus and guidance from Him about what's going to happen and if should move or stay where you are. i'm sharing just a dream.


Leeland Jones whom i translate explained about 7 mountains

on which Mystery Babylon sits and we can find them as 7 nations in Ezekiel 32 ans they can be also identified with some cities among which are Moscow and New York.


For more details you can watch Leeland's videos:


7 Mountains, 7 Daughters of Famous Nations - Mystery Babylon. Leeland Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMpp3CDAdJM

+ Notes https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DT68ZKU2Co76_wbRXIX2vdr_-5rwrwvB/view?usp=drivesdk


Beast the System and Beast the man https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VYdxBTmKu0

+ Notes https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-8Ecs0hswFZdHd4TFB6QVpwQUk/view?usp=drivesdk


My Telegram channel Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba

and group https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh

Keywords
ww3new yorkapocalypsenynuclear warmoscowarmageddonmystery babylonyulia litvinovanuclear eventend time dreamsjulia litvinovaluch nebaapocalyptic dreamsyadernaya voynavoyna mirovayanuclear attack citiesnucsrussian vs usawar between usa and russiakamyshlova yulia
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