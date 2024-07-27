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Dream July 27 2024 - will be a Nuclear Exchange between 2 sides, 🇷🇺Moscow and 🇺🇸New York are targets
Sharing a quick dream i had on July 27th 2024. In a dream i was discussing with someone that there will be a Nuclear Exchange between 2 sides, and 2 cities Moscow and New York are targets for nuclear attack.
Please seek Jesus and guidance from Him about what's going to happen and if should move or stay where you are. i'm sharing just a dream.
Leeland Jones whom i translate explained about 7 mountains
on which Mystery Babylon sits and we can find them as 7 nations in Ezekiel 32 ans they can be also identified with some cities among which are Moscow and New York.
For more details you can watch Leeland's videos:
7 Mountains, 7 Daughters of Famous Nations - Mystery Babylon. Leeland Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMpp3CDAdJM
+ Notes https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DT68ZKU2Co76_wbRXIX2vdr_-5rwrwvB/view?usp=drivesdk
Beast the System and Beast the man https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VYdxBTmKu0
+ Notes https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-8Ecs0hswFZdHd4TFB6QVpwQUk/view?usp=drivesdk
My Telegram channel Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba
and group https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh