NIGHT SHADOWS 08242022 -- Why is the Constellation Orion Missing a Star? More on 9-11, the Arrival

The 9-11 mystery from Bush in 2001 to now has been a mystery, but will that mystery be opened on 9-11-2022? Well, no one knows for sure, but it appears that the Lord may reveal more to those watching as we draw near to the beginning of Israel's 70th week of Daniel, unless our timing is really way off, which is a possibility, but it does not appear likely as of now. Then we have a mystery of a STAR that may have vanished in the Orion Constellation, and if it blew up, then a huge wave of cosmic radiation is headed our way! Then we have solar anomalies, erratic weather, more and more volcanic activity as the cosmos grows restless. WW3 draws ever closer and Biden has not been seen for a while. What does all of this mean? Who knows in this land of LIES...

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