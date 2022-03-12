【Ukraine Rescue】NFSC Will Have More Volunteers in Rescue, but CCP Hasn’t Sent Anyone

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/10/22 A lot of media are going to report the NFSC Medyka Rescue Station for its good service. The NFSC and ROLF will assign more volunteers to this mission of international humanitarian rescue. On the contrary, the CCP hasn’t assigned anyone.