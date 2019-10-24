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Halloween: Evil or Innocent?
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12 views • October 24, 2019
Let's Fast and Pray on this evil holiday of the witches, pagans and satanist. People die every year due to halloween occult rituals. Through Prayer and Fasting, I believe God will spare a life or more.
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For more information on this subject, please visit: http://www.isawthelightministries.com/halloween.html
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For more information on this subject, please visit: http://www.isawthelightministries.com/halloween.html
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