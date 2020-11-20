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TOP 5 THINGS TO SAY IF YOU'RE CAUGHT ON THANKSGIVING DAY
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44 views • November 20, 2020
TOP 5 THINGS TO SAY IF YOU'RE CAUGHT ON THANKSGIVING DAY
While states move back towards lockdowns, and impose crazy rules for Thanksgiving, these same leaders making the rules have been caught violating them! Del breaks down the best excuses these leaders use, in case you’re caught this Thanksgiving.
#Thanksgiving #GavinNewsom #HWTop5 #Lockdown #NancyPelosi
While states move back towards lockdowns, and impose crazy rules for Thanksgiving, these same leaders making the rules have been caught violating them! Del breaks down the best excuses these leaders use, in case you’re caught this Thanksgiving.
#Thanksgiving #GavinNewsom #HWTop5 #Lockdown #NancyPelosi
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