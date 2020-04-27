Resistance Strengthening: Small Business Defying Coronavirus Lockdown

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From New York to Texas and beyond, small business owners are pushing back against local and state governments who have deemed their livelihoods to be "non-essential." Can the authorities stop this growing revolt? Plus, only government could bankrupt the medical system during a "pandemic" - US hospitals going broke.
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