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Little Girl Blasts School Board About Mask Mandates for Kids - More Courage & Honesty Than Parents
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100 views • May 28, 2021
I don't know where this meeting was or exactly when, but this little girl (probably age 10 or thereabouts) says what all parents should be saying about mask mandates for children. Where are the parent's voices on this issue? Does it take a child to stand up for children's and people's rights? Pretty pathetic when a child has to say what the parental guardians should be saying. Home of the free and land of the brave?
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