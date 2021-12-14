CHINA, WALL STREET AND THE NEW GLOBAL ECONOMY WITH JAMES CORBETT & WHITNEY WEBB ~ UNLIMITED HANGOUT

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Whitney is joined by James Corbett of the Corbett Report to discuss the overlap between the oligarchs of China and the United States and how the rise of China is intimately tied to Wall Street and Globalism. Published on 09/28/21.