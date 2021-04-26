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Democrats Terrified By What Arizona Election Audit Is Uncovering
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210 views • April 26, 2021
The AZ audit is bring to the forefront the true nature of the racist origins of post Jim Crow voter integrity laws and the REPUBLICANS who passed the bills.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608635082abd600ae3b5b39d
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608635082abd600ae3b5b39d
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