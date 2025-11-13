Project Libertas -An Evening Guy Anderson on the Tartarian Empire -Reset in 1800s

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cabal, wiped out 3Billion in 1700-1800s. Destroyed Tartaria, who's Queen was shot in the back by the Russians in 1943. Mongolia was given to the name of the region, in global map rewrites. Tesla is a front, for covering up the science of the era. Guy is an author - researcher and book include Tesla and the Cabbage Patch Kids.
Complete lies and mass extermination..its been done before, and they doing it to us again.
Project Libertas is a small group based in Stroud, Gloucester.