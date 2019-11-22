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Luciferian Crown Empire Crown Temple City of London Corporation Jesuit Merchants
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118 views • November 22, 2019
From original video found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbISjPS0BH4
The Watchman
5.89K subscribers
www.watchmanministries.net
Exposing the satanic papal roman empire's covert global power structure & the mystery babylon new world order agenda.
This video is dedicated to exposing the Jesuit/Vatican hidden Luciferian Crown Empire Corporation and the City of London Corporation/Livery Companies. These two organizations run nations, governments, military, food, education, finance, health, science, manufacturing/tech and the likes. They answer to no one but the Jesuit high command and are supervised by the Knights of Malta. These institutions are agencies and basically everyone on the planet who is not a "freeman" and or in the "club" is enslaved by these Luciferian organizations who dictate the state of affairs across the globe. The Crown Empire/Corporation and the City of London (including the Livery Companies) are the real terrorist organizations, creating front businesses, groups and governments to conceal their real affairs of premeditated mass drug trade, eco-terrorism, slavery, genocide, poverty, assassinations, mass trauma propaganda, war, etc. Do not be fooled by the Crown Corporation (Crown Agents) terms or empty slogans such as liberalism, equality, peace and so forth. There are no nations of the world, there are companies, and these two are the biggest.
THE CROWN TEMPLE BY RULE OF MYSTERY BABYLON
http://protocolshistory.blogspot.ca/2...
The Crown Temple
The governmental and judicial systems within the United States of America, at both federal and local state levels, is owned by the "Crown," which is a private foreign power. Before jumping to conclusions about the Queen of England or the Royal Families of Britain owning the U.S.A., this is a different "Crown" and is fully exposed in the link above. We are specifically referencing the established Templar Church, known for centuries by the world as the "Crown." From this point on, we will also refer to the Crown as the Crown Temple or Crown Templar, all three being synonymous.
The Four Inns of Court to the unholy Temple
Globally, all the legalistic scams promoted by the exclusive monopoly of the Temple Bar and their Bar Association franchises come from four Inns or Temples of Court: the Inner Temple, the Middle Temple, Lincoln's Inn, and Gray's Inn. These Inns/Temples are exclusive and private country clubs; secret societies of world power in commerce. They are well established, some having been founded in the early 1200's. The Queen and Queen Mother of England are current members of both the Inner Temple and Middle Temple. Gray's Inn specializes in Taxation legalities by Rule and Code for the Crown. Lincoln's Inn received its name from the Third Earl of Lincoln (circa 1300).
Britains Invisible Empire: The Empire Today - Jeff Steinberg
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOROJD...
*This video goes into further detail about the Crown.
Resources:
The British East India Company
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crown_Ag......
http://www.crownagents.com/Who-we-are...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Livery_C...
http://www.innertemple.org.uk/
The Rogue Empire
http://www.phumph.com/frauds(6).html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Wo...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Gi...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venerabl...
Side Note:
The height of the Freedom Tower i.e. One World Trade Center when completed in 2013 will be exactly 1,776 feet. The City of London wanted the colonists to revoke the Declaration of Independence during the failed Staten Island Peace Conference September 11, 1776. The City of London attacked the USA again on September 11, 2001. September 15, 1776 - Four days after the Staten Island Peace Conference is held, British Admiral and Lord Richard Howe sail north with his Navy Armada to Manhattan Island and attack General WASHINGTON fighting for LIBERTY by surprise. The World Trade Center was built on the corners of WASHINGTON and LIBERTY streets on Manhattan Island.
VATICAN DRAGON BABYLONIAN BROTHERHOOD
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyoieE...
JESUIT MERCHANTS RULE THE BANK OF ENGLAND - CITY OF LONDON - LIVERY CORPORATION
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKuNf5...
The Hidden Desmarais family - Jesuits - China - Crown and Livery Corporation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhH_hI...
The Military Beast - Serco Group - Crown Corporation Sister Company
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rzlhym...
America A British Colony Under The Roman Empire
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p-q-T...
Aragon Jesuit Templars - Domination of World Commerce
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBQlb4...
Admiralty Law and Common Law Intro
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoHSW8...
Jesuit/Vatican Agenda - Tavistock Institute - Science of Mass Manipulation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fRpB-...
The Watchman
5.89K subscribers
www.watchmanministries.net
Exposing the satanic papal roman empire's covert global power structure & the mystery babylon new world order agenda.
This video is dedicated to exposing the Jesuit/Vatican hidden Luciferian Crown Empire Corporation and the City of London Corporation/Livery Companies. These two organizations run nations, governments, military, food, education, finance, health, science, manufacturing/tech and the likes. They answer to no one but the Jesuit high command and are supervised by the Knights of Malta. These institutions are agencies and basically everyone on the planet who is not a "freeman" and or in the "club" is enslaved by these Luciferian organizations who dictate the state of affairs across the globe. The Crown Empire/Corporation and the City of London (including the Livery Companies) are the real terrorist organizations, creating front businesses, groups and governments to conceal their real affairs of premeditated mass drug trade, eco-terrorism, slavery, genocide, poverty, assassinations, mass trauma propaganda, war, etc. Do not be fooled by the Crown Corporation (Crown Agents) terms or empty slogans such as liberalism, equality, peace and so forth. There are no nations of the world, there are companies, and these two are the biggest.
THE CROWN TEMPLE BY RULE OF MYSTERY BABYLON
http://protocolshistory.blogspot.ca/2...
The Crown Temple
The governmental and judicial systems within the United States of America, at both federal and local state levels, is owned by the "Crown," which is a private foreign power. Before jumping to conclusions about the Queen of England or the Royal Families of Britain owning the U.S.A., this is a different "Crown" and is fully exposed in the link above. We are specifically referencing the established Templar Church, known for centuries by the world as the "Crown." From this point on, we will also refer to the Crown as the Crown Temple or Crown Templar, all three being synonymous.
The Four Inns of Court to the unholy Temple
Globally, all the legalistic scams promoted by the exclusive monopoly of the Temple Bar and their Bar Association franchises come from four Inns or Temples of Court: the Inner Temple, the Middle Temple, Lincoln's Inn, and Gray's Inn. These Inns/Temples are exclusive and private country clubs; secret societies of world power in commerce. They are well established, some having been founded in the early 1200's. The Queen and Queen Mother of England are current members of both the Inner Temple and Middle Temple. Gray's Inn specializes in Taxation legalities by Rule and Code for the Crown. Lincoln's Inn received its name from the Third Earl of Lincoln (circa 1300).
Britains Invisible Empire: The Empire Today - Jeff Steinberg
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOROJD...
*This video goes into further detail about the Crown.
Resources:
The British East India Company
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crown_Ag......
http://www.crownagents.com/Who-we-are...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Livery_C...
http://www.innertemple.org.uk/
The Rogue Empire
http://www.phumph.com/frauds(6).html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Wo...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Gi...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venerabl...
Side Note:
The height of the Freedom Tower i.e. One World Trade Center when completed in 2013 will be exactly 1,776 feet. The City of London wanted the colonists to revoke the Declaration of Independence during the failed Staten Island Peace Conference September 11, 1776. The City of London attacked the USA again on September 11, 2001. September 15, 1776 - Four days after the Staten Island Peace Conference is held, British Admiral and Lord Richard Howe sail north with his Navy Armada to Manhattan Island and attack General WASHINGTON fighting for LIBERTY by surprise. The World Trade Center was built on the corners of WASHINGTON and LIBERTY streets on Manhattan Island.
VATICAN DRAGON BABYLONIAN BROTHERHOOD
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyoieE...
JESUIT MERCHANTS RULE THE BANK OF ENGLAND - CITY OF LONDON - LIVERY CORPORATION
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKuNf5...
The Hidden Desmarais family - Jesuits - China - Crown and Livery Corporation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhH_hI...
The Military Beast - Serco Group - Crown Corporation Sister Company
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rzlhym...
America A British Colony Under The Roman Empire
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p-q-T...
Aragon Jesuit Templars - Domination of World Commerce
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBQlb4...
Admiralty Law and Common Law Intro
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoHSW8...
Jesuit/Vatican Agenda - Tavistock Institute - Science of Mass Manipulation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fRpB-...
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