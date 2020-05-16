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Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
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303 views • May 16, 2020
Technocracy News & Trends
2.11K subscribers
Dr. Russell Blaylock warns that not only do face masks fail to protect the healthy from getting sick, but they also create serious health risks to the wearer. The bottom line is that if you are not sick, you should not wear a face mask.

As businesses reopen, many are requiring shoppers and employees to wear a face mask. Costco, for instance, will not allow shoppers into the store without wearing a face mask. Many employers are requiring all employees to wear a face mask while at work. In some jurisdictions, all citizens must wear a face mask if they are outside of their own home.
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healthydr russell blaylockcovid-19face masksserious risks
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