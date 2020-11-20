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HHS: WARP SPEED TO EMERGENCY USE
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47 views • November 20, 2020
HHS: WARP SPEED TO EMERGENCY USE
HHS Director, Alex Azar, is ready to fast-track two #Covid19 vaccines to market via the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). With Moderna’s new announcement that its vaccine is 95% effective. What does this mean for Americans, a majority of whom are skeptical about the safety of such a fast-tracked pharmaceutical product?
#WarpSpeed #Covid19 #EmergencyUse #Moderna #Pfizer #VaccineUnicorn
HHS Director, Alex Azar, is ready to fast-track two #Covid19 vaccines to market via the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). With Moderna’s new announcement that its vaccine is 95% effective. What does this mean for Americans, a majority of whom are skeptical about the safety of such a fast-tracked pharmaceutical product?
#WarpSpeed #Covid19 #EmergencyUse #Moderna #Pfizer #VaccineUnicorn
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