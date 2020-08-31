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Freedom For All Podcast - Episode #1 - DISL Automatic
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6 views • August 31, 2020
Freedom For All Podcast - Episode #1 - DISL Automatic
'The Great Work Through Hiphop'
Topics Discussed;
DISL’s back story and awakening process, putting out a real message through hiphop, the current state of human consciousness, doing the work upon the self, individuals that have inspired DISL, the “Q” psyop, the war on drugs, moral principles of drug usage, the moral obligation to spread the truth, the level of consciousness humanity must rise to collectively to obtain true freedom, DISL’s final thoughts
DISL Automatic’s Website http://getbigonem.com
DISL Automatic's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/DISLautomatic
'The Great Work Through Hiphop'
Topics Discussed;
DISL’s back story and awakening process, putting out a real message through hiphop, the current state of human consciousness, doing the work upon the self, individuals that have inspired DISL, the “Q” psyop, the war on drugs, moral principles of drug usage, the moral obligation to spread the truth, the level of consciousness humanity must rise to collectively to obtain true freedom, DISL’s final thoughts
DISL Automatic’s Website http://getbigonem.com
DISL Automatic's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/DISLautomatic
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