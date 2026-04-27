Victorian Man Challenges Florida's "Freedom"

I put on a Victorian suit and took to the streets of Florida to challenge everyday people on their freedoms. The questions I ask may expose contradictions, assumptions, and uncomfortable truths about the freedom we think we have. This video is a compilation of clips from a livestream I did.





This isn't your typical street interview. Watch as real people confront themselves on camera—some enlightened, some defensive, some awakened to ideas they've never considered. The Victorian outfit isn't just a costume; it's a mirror reflecting how we've been conditioned to think about authority, choice, and what freedom actually costs.





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