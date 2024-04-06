EXCLUSIVE: The Absolute Truth with @ Emerald Robinson - Trump Attorney John Eastman on California Lawfare Case: “They Doctored the Quotation in Court – Then the Judge Repeated the Doctored Quotation”





Dr. John Eastman responds to a CA judge's recommendation to disbar him, plus reacts to the on-going DC disbarment trial of Jeff Clark.





President Trump’s lawyer John Eastman joined Emerald Robinson on The Absolute Truth on Thursday.





Eastman, a widely respected Constitutional attorney, was officially disbarred earlier this week after a California leftist judge ruled he should have his law license stripped for challenging the 2020 election.





Eastman on Thursday asked the judge to pause the disbarment ruling, citing massive legal fees.





Trump 2020 election lawyer John Eastman faced disbarment in California for ‘undermining democracy’ by trying to ‘overturn the presidential election.’





The January 6 Committee sent the feds after John Eastman because he dared to take action against the Democrats and their massive election fraud operation in 2020.





